Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I'm back on Chrome OS with the Lenovo 100E Chromebook [Review]

betanews Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The keyboard on my beloved Asus C206 died recently. I gave it life support, but it didn’t last long. For the past couple of weeks I’ve been using my Windows 10 laptop, and I like it. I use it regularly for tasks Chrome OS can’t do -- some programs just require Windows. Now I’ve received a new Chromebook (new to me that is), the Lenovo 100E, and have been using it a little while. Let me tell you what I think of this iteration. Obviously, this is my opinion, yours may vary. First I am happy to be back on an 11-inch screen (my… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Review: Chrome OS finally gets the tablet it’s always needed

When you think of Chrome OS, you probably think of cheap laptops. For the past few years, though, Google has been working to make Chrome OS better for more...
9to5Google

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Laws0fMotion

فاران @FCanaani Clean chrome Cache , reinstall the pdf. This can also help. And persian language doesn't go well with tec… https://t.co/2IQvYKFcrC 23 minutes ago

ailuridaen

ailuridae welcome back to the #RevolutionaryGirlUtena holiday weekend marathon with me, @thegeekgene, @basicallygoodra and so… https://t.co/sskHdNU565 5 hours ago

ssimon1000

Simon @gixer_bob They didn’t do a particularly good job on the re plating so I wasn’t trusting them with the chrome, he w… https://t.co/jblYKwXlVo 7 hours ago

simevidas

Šime Vidas @schrepfler @codepo8 Yep, Chrome seems to be the first one to bring them back, but I’m not familiar with the details. 8 hours ago

wotanswolf71

JJ @stevebowden088 @Kidcowboy2 @trentslatts @wpasterfield ive never had a drama with kayo i chrome cast off phone o… https://t.co/EKETZ2VMbl 15 hours ago

GnpFortnite

alan @1qtaro1 no run a game with chrome open in the back 16 hours ago

emc2G

Mark "Abolitionist" Graham @shaneparishgtr 1/2 second? Unless you enjoy the challenge :) - We’re going to try @cleanfeedNET next week with my… https://t.co/VHtbb2IdzQ 17 hours ago

wimia

WhatIsMyIPAddress.com Google Chrome's back with a new update that should interest users who value privacy. https://t.co/ACgnZH31KS 23 hours ago