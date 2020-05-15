Global  

Spider-Man: Far From Home 4K for $10 in VUDU’s Deals of the Week sale, more

9to5Toys Friday, 15 May 2020
VUDU’s Deals of the Week sale offers quite a few blockbuster hits at fantastic prices. One of our favorites is Spider-Man: Far From Home at *$9.99* in 4K, which normally goes for $15 at Google Play. This is the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which ended out the third phase of the series. Picking up where Endgame left off (and no, we won’t spoil a thing), this movie follows Peter Parker as he takes an international field trip and S.H.I.E.L.D. needs him once more. Honestly, this is probably in my top five Marvel movies of all-time, sitting right up there with Iron Man, Infinity War, Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Keep reading for more of our favorites, or drop by VUDU to view nearly 300 other titles that are on sale.

