Fitbit is reportedly planning to build ventilators to help treat COVID-19 patients

Fitbit plans to submit the designs for its ventilator to the Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization “in the coming days,” according to CNBC.... Image: FitbitFitbit, which makes fitness-tracking wearables, will be shifting supply chain resources to make emergency ventilators , Fitbit CEO James Park said to CNBC. The ventilators will be used to help treat COVID-19 patients and could help bolster the national supply of the medical devices, which have been in need during the pandemic.“There was a lot of concern about the shortage of ventilators and we realized we had expertise already around the supply chain,” Park said to CNBC."Fitbit plans to submit the designs for the ventilator to the FDA under an emergency use authorization"Fitbit plans to submit the designs for its ventilator to the Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization “in the coming days,” according to CNBC.... 👓 View full article

