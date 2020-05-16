Hackers: Pay $42 Million Or We’ll Release Trump’s “Dirty Laundry”
Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
The REvil ransomware group that targeted A-grade celebrities last week is now demanding a ransom of $42 million from President Donald Trump otherwise, they’ll air his “dirty laundry”. The group hacked the database of the popular law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks that handles some of the biggest Hollywood stars including Madonna, Elton John, […]
