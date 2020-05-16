Facebook buys GIF service GIPHY and will integrate it with Instagram

Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Facebook has acquired GIPHY, the GIF-making and sharing service. Although full details have not been officially revealed, the deal is estimated to have cost the social networking giant in the region of $400 million. The main plan for Facebook is to integrate GIPHY into Instagram, but there will also be further integration into other Facebook services such as WhatsApp and Messenger.


