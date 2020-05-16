Facebook buys GIF service GIPHY and will integrate it with Instagram
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Facebook has acquired GIPHY, the GIF-making and sharing service. Although full details have not been officially revealed, the deal is estimated to have cost the social networking giant in the region of $400 million. The main plan for Facebook is to integrate GIPHY into Instagram, but there will also be further integration into other Facebook services such as WhatsApp and Messenger. See also: Twitter gives some users the ability to edit tweets... sort of Facebook launches Messenger Rooms as an alternative to Zoom Facebook and Carnegie Mellon University launch COVID-19 symptom map In a blog post about integration GIPHY into… [Continue Reading]
