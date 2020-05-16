Global  

Facebook buys GIF service GIPHY and will integrate it with Instagram

betanews Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Facebook has acquired GIPHY, the GIF-making and sharing service. Although full details have not been officially revealed, the deal is estimated to have cost the social networking giant in the region of $400 million. The main plan for Facebook is to integrate GIPHY into Instagram, but there will also be further integration into other Facebook services such as WhatsApp and Messenger. See also: Twitter gives some users the ability to edit tweets... sort of Facebook launches Messenger Rooms as an alternative to Zoom Facebook and Carnegie Mellon University launch COVID-19 symptom map In a blog post about integration GIPHY into… [Continue Reading]
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Facebook Acquires GIPHY For Reported $400 Million

Facebook Acquires GIPHY For Reported $400 Million 00:30

 According to Business Insider, Facebook acquired GIPHY for $400 million dollars. GIPHY is a popular database that allows users to search for and create GIFs. In a blog post on Friday, Facebook explained that 50% of GIPHY's traffic comes from Facebook's family of apps. Half of that traffic is from...

