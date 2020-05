Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· The cybercriminals behind this week's Lady Gaga data dump have posted a new ransom note and data they say is about President Trump on their site on the dark web.

· This week the criminals dumped thousands of Lady Gaga's legal documents, demanding a $42 million ransom from her law firm, which was hacked.

