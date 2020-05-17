Nest Learning Thermostat includes a Nest Cam Indoor at $299 ($378 value) Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

BuyDig is currently bundling the Google Nest third-generation Learning Thermostat with Nest Cam Indoor for* $299 shipped* when code *YGT22 *has been applied at checkout. Typically you’d pay $249 for the thermostat and $129 for the camera right now, with today’s offer saving you $79 and marking one of the best values to date. This is also around $10 less than their combined all-time lows. Nest’s Learning Thermostat offers one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market alongside smart home control, energy savings from reducing heating and cooling bills, and more. Throw in the Nest Cam Indoor, and you’ll be able to receive notifications when motion is detected and monitor activity around your smart home. Both carry 4.2/5+ star ratings from thousands of customers and are #1 best-sellers at Amazon.



