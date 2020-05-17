Add 512GB of Kingston microSDXC card storage to your Switch for $80 (Save 36%)
|
Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Kingston 512GB Canvas React microSDXC Card for *$79.99 shipped*. Also available at B&H for the same price. Down from $125, today’s offer saves you 36%, is $15 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. Bring 512GB of storage to your Nintendo Switch, Android smartphone, action camera, and more with Kingston’s Canvas React microSDXC card. It features Class 10 speeds, meaning you’re looking at up to 100MB/s transfers. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’s easy to retrieve photos or whatever other data is stored on the card. Over 28,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.
more…
The post Add 512GB of Kingston microSDXC card storage to your Switch for $80 (Save 36%) appeared first on 9to5Toys.