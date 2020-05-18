Samsung spins off startup making fake windows that generate artificial sunlight
The SunnyFive team with their artificial window and companion app. | Photo: Samsung / SunnyFive
The latest crop of startups backed by Samsung’s in-house incubator C-Labs includes SunnyFive, makers of an artificial window that supposedly delivers all the benefits of natural sunlight.
The SunnyFive window looks to be similar in function to light therapy lamps marketed to sufferers of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). It outputs the full spectrum of natural light, and can be programmed to mimic the lighting effects of a real window.
"The light changes angle over the course of the day to mimic real sunlight"
The angle of the light will change throughout the day and incorporates various “sunlight scenarios” — aka sunrise, dawn, dusk, and sunset. A companion app lets users tweak color temperature and brightness, and it’s easy to imagine...