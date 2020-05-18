Samsung spins off startup making fake windows that generate artificial sunlight Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The SunnyFive team with their artificial window and companion app. | Photo: Samsung / SunnyFive



The latest crop of startups backed by Samsung’s in-house incubator C-Labs includes SunnyFive, makers of an artificial window that supposedly delivers all the benefits of natural sunlight.



The SunnyFive window looks to be similar in function to light therapy lamps marketed to sufferers of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). It outputs the full spectrum of natural light, and can be programmed to mimic the lighting effects of a real window.



"The light changes angle over the course of the day to mimic real sunlight"



The angle of the light will change throughout the day and incorporates various “sunlight scenarios” — aka sunrise, dawn, dusk, and sunset. A companion app lets users tweak color temperature and brightness, and it’s easy to imagine... The SunnyFive team with their artificial window and companion app. | Photo: Samsung / SunnyFiveThe latest crop of startups backed by Samsung’s in-house incubator C-Labs includes SunnyFive, makers of an artificial window that supposedly delivers all the benefits of natural sunlight.The SunnyFive window looks to be similar in function to light therapy lamps marketed to sufferers of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). It outputs the full spectrum of natural light, and can be programmed to mimic the lighting effects of a real window."The light changes angle over the course of the day to mimic real sunlight"The angle of the light will change throughout the day and incorporates various “sunlight scenarios” — aka sunrise, dawn, dusk, and sunset. A companion app lets users tweak color temperature and brightness, and it’s easy to imagine... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this internetreviewer.vip Samsung spins off startup making fake windows that generate artificial sunlight #Startup https://t.co/66c0vgpuiE 6 minutes ago Julchit Dadi RT @itshotshit: Samsung spins off startup making fake windows that generate artificial sunlight https://t.co/yKWFJdwXFB 6 minutes ago Beemraj bhagwandin RT @WAWAN19831: Samsung spins off startup making fake windows that generate artificial sunlight #Startup via https://t.co/1xEnpS5Jqk https:… 13 minutes ago 遠い余りにうるさい RT @verge: Samsung spins off startup making fake windows that generate artificial sunlight https://t.co/6k2FojXNAX https://t.co/xHXfL10mkl 18 minutes ago WAWAN1983 Samsung spins off startup making fake windows that generate artificial sunlight #Startup via https://t.co/1xEnpS5Jqk https://t.co/UkFxPu6Vp5 21 minutes ago Michael T Ford III Samsung spins off startup making fake windows that generate artificial sunlight https://t.co/A6x7QnU7dy 21 minutes ago UpMyTech.com Samsung spins off startup making fake windows that generate artificial sunlight https://t.co/dMQrtEl1Kp 47 minutes ago Michael Sheehan I wish I had had this “sunny window” in my first apartment which as basically below street level and dark (but chea… https://t.co/xZZpIgcDgI 52 minutes ago