iPhone 11/Pro/Max all discounted from $549 with rare refurb savings

9to5Toys Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Google Shopping is offering a number of notable deals on certified refurbished Apple 11/Pro/Mox models today via trusted retailer BuySpry. Deals start at *$549 *with free shipping for all, just be sure to apply the promo code mentioned below to lock-in your savings. Here’s a full breakdown of the deals:

· iPhone 11:

· 64GB: *$549* (Orig. $699) w/ code *OSMUBX*
· 128GB: *$619* (Orig. $749) w/ code *FACDIG*
· 256GB: *$649* (Orig. $849) w/ code *OVEVUM*

· iPhone 11 Pro:

· 64GB: *$749 *(Orig. $999) w/ code *VTBAXO*
· 256GB: *$869* (Orig. $1,149) w/ code *LVKVJM*
· 512GB: *$919* (Orig. $1,349) w/ code *JCTJLS*

· iPhone 11 Pro Max:

· 64GB: *$859* (Orig. $1,099) w/ code *UDIXOM*
· 256GB: *$979* (Orig. $1,249) w/ code *CROHJG*
· 512GB: *$1,029* (Orig. $1,149) w/ code *MYVJGT*

more…

The post iPhone 11/Pro/Max all discounted from $549 with rare refurb savings appeared first on 9to5Toys.
