IBM launches free developer toolkit to promote more accessible design
|
Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
In case you hadn't noticed, today is Global Accessibility Awareness Day, focusing on digital access and inclusion for people with disabilities and impairments. To mark the event IBM is launching an Equal Access Toolkit to deliver role-based guidance to all members of an IT project team -- not just developers or designers -- to ensure that the whole team is working together towards an accessible solution. IBM Accessibility is making these new tools available to use at no cost in the hope that teams can put them to use with as little friction as possible. A lot of accessibility guidance… [Continue Reading]