Score Nike, adidas, Brooks, and more at 25% off during Eastbay’s Flash Sale

9to5Toys Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Boost your next workout with Eastbay’s Flash Sale that’s offering *25% off* orders of $49 or more. Just use promo code *DUNK25* at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit is currently on sale for* $120 *and originally was priced at $160. These shoes are great for running with a supportive base and lightweight design. It also has flexible Flyknit material to promote a natural stride and a breathable feel. Best of all, you can also find this style in a women’s option for the same price. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nike customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The post Score Nike, adidas, Brooks, and more at 25% off during Eastbay's Flash Sale appeared first on 9to5Toys.
