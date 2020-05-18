Uber lays off 3,000 more employees in latest round of COVID-inspired cuts Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Uber is laying off 3,000 employees in the latest round of COVID-19-inspired cost-cutting, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email to staff. The news, which was first reported over the weekend by The Wall Street Journal, comes as the ride-hailing company has seen an 80 percent drop in its ride-hailing business as a result of the



“We have to take these hard actions to stand strong on our own two feet, to secure our future, and to continue on our mission,” Khosrowshahi said in the email.



"“We have to take these hard actions to stand strong on our own two feet”"



The move comes less than two weeks after Uber laid off 3,700 employees, or 14 percent of its global workforce.



The pain of COVID-19 is being felt across the... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeUber is laying off 3,000 employees in the latest round of COVID-19-inspired cost-cutting, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email to staff. The news, which was first reported over the weekend by The Wall Street Journal, comes as the ride-hailing company has seen an 80 percent drop in its ride-hailing business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.“We have to take these hard actions to stand strong on our own two feet, to secure our future, and to continue on our mission,” Khosrowshahi said in the email."“We have to take these hard actions to stand strong on our own two feet”"The move comes less than two weeks after Uber laid off 3,700 employees, or 14 percent of its global workforce.The pain of COVID-19 is being felt across the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: TomoNews US - Published 1 week ago Restaurant slammed for 'COVID-19 Surcharge' 01:43 WEST PLAINS, MISSOURI — The owners of a Missouri restaurant are pleading with people online to stop abusing their employees after a customer posted a photo of their receipt that showed she was charged a 'COVID 19 surcharge' for a meal. The disgruntled customer took her frustration to Twitter on... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs, closes 45 offices



Uber will concentrate on its core businesses in ride-hailing and food delivery and cut 23% of its workforce in an attempt to become profitable despite the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Officer.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago Denver man tips stylist $2,500 for haircut, $3,300 more to barbershop employees



Saturday was an important day for barbershops and salons around Denver, but for employees working at Floyd's 99 Barbershop on University Boulevard, it was even more memorable when a complete stranger.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this