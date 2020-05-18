Global  

Caudabe launches sitewide Memorial Day iPhone case sale at 25% off

Caudabe has now kicked off its Memorial Day iPhone case sale. Starting today, you can score *25% off* sitewide on all of the brand’s iPhone cases from iPhone 6 right through to 11 Pro Max (the new 2020 SE options aren’t available yet). Caudabe makes some great cases that sit between the extremely budget-friendly options and the more pricey solutions. Although with the 25% off discount, its typically mid-tier pricing just got even lower. Everything ships free in orders over $35. Head below for more details and the Memorial Day discount code. more…

