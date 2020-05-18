Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Covid-19: More than 900 new cases bring SA's total to 16 433, as death toll rises to 286

News24 Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
More than 900 new confirmed coronavirus cases have taken the total in the country to 16 433, as the death toll rises to 286.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans hit the beach as coronavirus death toll nears 100,000 [Video]

Americans hit the beach as coronavirus death toll nears 100,000

Americans sunbathed on beaches and strolled on boardwalks this holiday weekend, but the occasional person wearing a mask was a constant reminder that the world is still battling the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that India has reported more..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

US Coronavirus Infections Rise For Third Day; To Above 25000

Coronavirus infection rate rose for the third consecutive day in the United States. With more than 25000 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total...
RTTNews Also reported by •Daily RecordReuters IndiaMENAFN.com

Pakistan conducts highest number of coronavirus tests over 24-hour period as cases cross 48,000-mark

Pakistan recorded 2,193 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 48,091. The death toll stands at 1,017 with 32 new fatalities. As many as 15,346...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsReuters India

Tweets about this