Neptune is a focused Twitter app with a full-screen view and unique sharing feature

9to5Mac Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Twitter is my favorite social network, and I’ve used it with several different clients — including Echofon, Twitterrific, Tweetbot, the official Twitter app, and some others that doesn’t even exist anymore. Now I’ve decided to give a chance to Neptune. This new Twitter client is focused on simplicity, allowing users to navigate without distractions like ads and a non-chronological timeline.

