India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

Amphan is expected to make landfall on Wednesday morning, and forecasters warned of extensive damage from high winds, heavy rainfall, tidal waves and some flooding in crowded cities like Kolkata.



The cyclone had winds of 220-230 kilometers per hour (136 -142 miles per hour) and is forecast to weaken before landfall around India’s West Bengal state and Bangladesh.



It is the second



“This type of cyclone can be disastrous...It is completely unsafe,” Mohapatra said.



Amphan's winds are whirling 700 kilometers (435 miles) from its eye as it approaches land. It's forecast to pass between the seaside resort town of Digha in India’s West Bengal state and Hatiya Island in Bangladesh with a weaker wind speed of 165 to 175 kph (102-108 mph).



Several districts of West Bengal will be most impacted by the storm, said Mohapatra, warning of uprooted trees, electric poles and damage to old or temporary housing.



Flooding was a risk in Kolkata due to crowding and poor drainage and the storm surge would raise river levels in the Bengal delta, he said.



The Meteorological Department in the Bangladesh said the cyclone could flood vast spans in southwestern and southern Bangladesh from tidal waves 4 to 5 feet higher than normal, along with heavy rainfall and high wind speeds.



