How to watch Microsoft’s Build conference

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference kicks off today, where the company will focus on Windows, Office, and cloud announcements. Microsoft usually hosts Build in Seattle to around 5,000 developers who pay around $2,000 to attend, but the pandemic means Build is going fully online this year, and free for anyone to watch.



Microsoft will host 48 hours of non-stop Build content in different time zones starting at 8AM PT / 11AM ET today. You’ll be able to tune into the main keynotes, replay them later, and register for multiple sessions that are also replayed at different hours of the day. If you’re interested in software development, or simply the latest news on Windows, Office, and more then you can register free to attend this... Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesMicrosoft’s annual Build developer conference kicks off today, where the company will focus on Windows, Office, and cloud announcements. Microsoft usually hosts Build in Seattle to around 5,000 developers who pay around $2,000 to attend, but the pandemic means Build is going fully online this year, and free for anyone to watch.Microsoft will host 48 hours of non-stop Build content in different time zones starting at 8AM PT / 11AM ET today. You’ll be able to tune into the main keynotes, replay them later, and register for multiple sessions that are also replayed at different hours of the day. If you’re interested in software development, or simply the latest news on Windows, Office, and more then you can register free to attend this... 👓 View full article

