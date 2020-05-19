Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to watch Microsoft’s Build conference

The Verge Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
How to watch Microsoft’s Build conferencePhoto by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference kicks off today, where the company will focus on Windows, Office, and cloud announcements. Microsoft usually hosts Build in Seattle to around 5,000 developers who pay around $2,000 to attend, but the pandemic means Build is going fully online this year, and free for anyone to watch.

Microsoft will host 48 hours of non-stop Build content in different time zones starting at 8AM PT / 11AM ET today. You’ll be able to tune into the main keynotes, replay them later, and register for multiple sessions that are also replayed at different hours of the day. If you’re interested in software development, or simply the latest news on Windows, Office, and more then you can register free to attend this...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19628, changes the development branch

The release of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update is edging ever nearer, but for those in the Insider program, especially those on the Fast ring, it’s a long...
betanews

Microsoft will detail how it plans to unify UWP and Win32 apps at Build 2020

Microsoft will detail how it plans to unify UWP and Win32 apps at Build 2020The Universal Windows Platform, UWP for short, was supposed to be the future of Windows. Back when Microsoft still had aspirations for Windows to be a major...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Covensure

Covensure Brokerage How to watch Microsoft’s Build conference - The Verge https://t.co/3wlPSbyhDC https://t.co/IppqPpp9rW 5 minutes ago

TheDataPros

The Data Pros How to watch Microsoft’s Build conference -> https://t.co/wgEeyJvcJC #MSFT #Microsoft #New #Tech #News #Build… https://t.co/IzfJIM7H6W 5 minutes ago

jarheadwho

Jerome Hill How to watch Microsoft’s Build conference https://t.co/sufAb4xwNq #tech #feedly 11 minutes ago

MaxInWeb82

MaxInWeb RT @tomwarren: Microsoft Build kicks off today. Microsoft is hosting a 48-hour stream for developers today, and it will include news on Win… 13 minutes ago

MobileSyrup

MobileSyrup Here's how to watch Microsoft's all-digital Build conference https://t.co/7EM5uWkSRG https://t.co/NOrQgdhvK2 18 minutes ago

PoleAI

Expertise à l'Ouest RT @Office365Ninjas: How to watch Microsoft’s Build conference #MSBuild #Microsoft365dev #PowerPlatform https://t.co/MdeCSSEzvc 20 minutes ago

FookNews

Tech & Gaming How to watch Microsofts Build conference - The Verge https://t.co/gJQBDJfrHs 20 minutes ago

MaxInWeb82

MaxInWeb RT @verge: How to watch Microsoft’s Build conference https://t.co/F44HJwlXp8 https://t.co/pih9WodEBu 24 minutes ago