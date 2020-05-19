Global  

Amazon’s Crucible makes the best parts of League of Legends more accessible

The Verge Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Amazon’s Crucible makes the best parts of League of Legends more accessibleImage: Amazon Game Studios

You may not think the world needs another free-to-play hero shooter, but Amazon does. The e-commerce giant’s game development arm, Amazon Game Studios, is releasing its first big-budget title this week. It’s called Crucible and it was developed over the course of many years by Amazon subsidiary studio Relentless, with each iteration seemingly changing to adopt big trends in the industry. Like many free-to-play games, it borrows heavily from many of the most popular competitive titles of the last decade, in a bid to create a new formula that Amazon hopes will catch on with both Twitch streamers and everyday players.

Crucible may be a hero shooter, like Overwatch, at its foundation. But fans of the Blizzard hit — or any other popular...
