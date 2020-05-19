Global  

EasyJet hack hits 9 million customers

The Verge Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
EasyJet hack hits 9 million customersPhoto by Michael Kappeler / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

British airline EasyJet says that it has been the victim of a cyberattack that exposed the email addresses and travel details of around 9 million of its customers, Bloomberg News reports. In a statement, the company said that, of these customers, 2,208 had their credit card details accessed by what the company describes as a “highly sophisticated” attack.

EasyJet said that it has already closed off the unauthorized access that allowed the data breach, and it has contacted customers who had their credit card details exposed. Although EasyJet says that “there is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused,” it added that it will be contacting all 9 million customers who have been affected by the breach by May...
