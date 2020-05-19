EasyJet hack hits 9 million customers

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

British airline EasyJet says that it has been the victim of a cyberattack that exposed the email addresses and travel details of around 9 million of its customers, Bloomberg News reports. In a statement, the company said that, of these customers, 2,208 had their credit card details accessed by what the company describes as a “highly sophisticated” attack.



