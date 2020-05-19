The 11 most important details we already know about the PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation video game console set to arrive this year
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () · *The PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation game console that's deep in production, is scheduled to launch during the 2020 holiday season.*
· *As you might expect, the PlayStation 5 is promised to be more powerful than the existing PlayStation 4 — and we've slowly been learning more about the next-gen console's new...
