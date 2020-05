Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· If you want to block websites on Microsoft Edge, you'll have to use your Windows computer's Command Prompt.

· Currently, Microsoft Edge doesn't allow you to block websites through its browser.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.



Microsoft Edge doesn't currently have any settings or functions within its... · If you want to block websites on Microsoft Edge, you'll have to use your Windows computer's Command Prompt.· Currently, Microsoft Edge doesn't allow you to block websites through its browser.· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.Microsoft Edge doesn't currently have any settings or functions within its 👓 View full article