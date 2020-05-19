Global  

Microsoft just launched a bunch of new features for its 356 suite at its annual developers' conference as it takes on rivals like Zoom and Slack to become an all-in-one tool for businesses: 'We believe we're the best solution' (MSFT)

Business Insider Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Microsoft just launched a bunch of new features for its 356 suite at its annual developers' conference as it takes on rivals like Zoom and Slack to become an all-in-one tool for businesses: 'We believe we're the best solution' (MSFT)· Microsoft announced new features for Teams, including integrations with Power Platform, which allows users to easily build apps without having to write code, at its developers' conference Build on Tuesday.
· Microsoft also launched updates to Fluid Framework so that users can collaborate on tables, lists, and agendas right...
