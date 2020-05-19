Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet the 20 most powerful execs and creatives leading Disney Plus, which faces an abrupt leadership change after surging to more than 54 million subscribers

Business Insider Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Meet the 20 most powerful execs and creatives leading Disney Plus, which faces an abrupt leadership change after surging to more than 54 million subscribers· After an unprecedented 2019, Disney's business is facing major challenges during the coronavirus crisis.
· But its streaming service Disney Plus is the one big bright spot for the company and has already gained more than 54 million subscribers since launching in November.
· Even so, Disney Plus faces obstacles, including a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this