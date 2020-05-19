Global  

Microsoft launches Project Bonsai, its new machine teaching service for building autonomous systems

TechCrunch Tuesday, 19 May 2020
At its Build developer conference, Microsoft today announced that Project Bonsai, its new machine teaching service, is now in public preview. If that name sounds familiar, it’s probably because you remember that Microsoft acquired Bonsai, a company that focuses on machine teaching, back in 2018. Bonsai combined simulation tools with different machine learning techniques to […]
