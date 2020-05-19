Microsoft launches Project Bonsai, its new machine teaching service for building autonomous systems
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () At its Build developer conference, Microsoft today announced that Project Bonsai, its new machine teaching service, is now in public preview. If that name sounds familiar, it’s probably because you remember that Microsoft acquired Bonsai, a company that focuses on machine teaching, back in 2018. Bonsai combined simulation tools with different machine learning techniques to […]
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this family was pas practicing social distancing amongst one another. On Mother's Day, all this mom asked for was a hug. So her son made a hugging machine for her using..