Microsoft's Lists is a powerful to-do app for businesses

engadget Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Microsoft's Lists is a powerful to-do app for businessesMicrosoft needs to keep businesses using its software, and is announcing a bunch of updates to its tools at its virtual Build conference today. Among these is a new Lists app that the company is describing as a “smart tracking app across Microsoft 36...
