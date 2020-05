Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

During his Build keynote, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today confirmed that the company has acquired Softomotive, a software robotic automation platform. Bloomberg first reported that this acquisition was in the works earlier this month, but the two companies didn't comment on the report at the time. Today, Nadella noted that Softomotive would become part of