Please, stop putting game names on otherwise good merch

The Verge Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Sony is selling a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle in honor of The Last of Us Part II’s upcoming release. The $399.99 package includes a console engraved with a replica of Ellie’s tattoo design, matching controller, copy of the game, and a code for digital themes.

It’s also been stamped with the game’s name in every conceivable way:

I’m sorry, The Last of Us, you say? I couldn’t tell.

The themed PS4 and its accompanying items — like the Death Stranding, God of War, and so many other bundles — is a beautiful design kneecapped by a bizarre choice to slap the name of the thing it’s representing everywhere. It doesn’t have to be like...
