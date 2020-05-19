Please, stop putting game names on otherwise good merch Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Image: Sony



Sony is selling a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle in honor of The Last of Us Part II’s upcoming release. The $399.99 package includes a console engraved with a replica of Ellie’s tattoo design, matching controller, copy of the game, and a code for digital themes.



It’s also been stamped with the game’s name in every conceivable way:



Image: Sony



Image: Sony



Image: Sony



I’m sorry, The Last of Us, you say? I couldn’t tell.



The themed PS4 and its accompanying items — like the Death Stranding, God of War, and so many other bundles — is a beautiful design kneecapped by a bizarre choice to slap the name of the thing it’s representing everywhere. It doesn’t have to be like... Image: SonySony is selling a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle in honor of The Last of Us Part II’s upcoming release. The $399.99 package includes a console engraved with a replica of Ellie’s tattoo design, matching controller, copy of the game, and a code for digital themes.It’s also been stamped with the game’s name in every conceivable way:Image: SonyImage: SonyImage: SonyI’m sorry, The Last of Us, you say? I couldn’t tell.The themed PS4 and its accompanying items — like the Death Stranding, God of War, and so many other bundles — is a beautiful design kneecapped by a bizarre choice to slap the name of the thing it’s representing everywhere. It doesn’t have to be like... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this