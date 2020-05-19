Please, stop putting game names on otherwise good merch
Sony is selling a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle in honor of The Last of Us Part II’s upcoming release. The $399.99 package includes a console engraved with a replica of Ellie’s tattoo design, matching controller, copy of the game, and a code for digital themes.
It’s also been stamped with the game’s name in every conceivable way:
Image: Sony
Image: Sony
Image: Sony
I’m sorry, The Last of Us, you say? I couldn’t tell.
The themed PS4 and its accompanying items — like the Death Stranding, God of War, and so many other bundles — is a beautiful design kneecapped by a bizarre choice to slap the name of the thing it’s representing everywhere. It doesn’t have to be like...