Faze Clan’s Apex on staying motivated during quarantine
|
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Like many YouTube creators, Faze Apex goes through periods where his productivity can waver. He might spend six months making videos regularly, and then he needs to take a break before picking it back up again. “When it comes to being active on my own channels, it’s been an up-and-down roller coaster,” he tells The Verge. “It takes a toll when you do it every day.”
But while people across many creative industries have struggled with staying motivated during the current COVID-19 pandemic, he’s managed to release new videos at a regular rate, updating his channel every two or three days with clips of him struggling through a Fortnite tournament or playing Call of Duty with a new Faze member.
It’s a tough situation for everyone, but Apex...