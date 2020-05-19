Faze Clan’s Apex on staying motivated during quarantine Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Like many YouTube creators, Faze Apex goes through periods where his productivity can waver. He might spend six months making videos regularly, and then he needs to take a break before picking it back up again. “When it comes to being active on my own channels, it’s been an up-and-down roller coaster,” he tells The Verge. “It takes a toll when you do it every day.”



But while people across many creative industries have struggled with staying motivated during the current COVID-19 pandemic, he’s managed to release new videos at a regular rate, updating his channel every two or three days with clips of him struggling through a Fortnite tournament or playing Call of Duty with a new Faze member.



