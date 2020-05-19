Global  

Apple’s latest iPod touch sees rare price cut to $180

9to5Toys Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest iPod touch 32GB for *$179.95 shipped* in Silver. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in 5-months and comes within $1 of the all-time low for this color. Having been refreshed last year, Apple’s most recent iPod touch comes equipped with a 4-inch Retina display and A10 Fusion processor. A front facing camera offers group FaceTime potential, and it also makes for a great first introduction to iOS for kids or anyone looking to enjoy music, videos, games, and more. We found it to be “an ideal Apple Arcade companion” in our hands-on review. More details below.

