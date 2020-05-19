Facebook Shops turn business pages into online stores
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Facebook and Instagram are making their biggest push yet into online shopping with Facebook Shops, which allows businesses to turn their Facebook and Instagram pages into online storefronts for their fans and followers.Facebook, as with pretty much a...
Facebook has now rolled out its group video chat 'Messenger Rooms' globally. It allows free video calls with up to 50 people with no time limit. The product is a more feature-rich and the rooms can be..