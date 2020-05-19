Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

eBay is currently running a Memorial Day promotion that offers an extra *20% off* select purchases when you use the code *PICK2SAVE* at checkout. One of our favorites from this sale is the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum for *$199.99 shipped* in manufacturer refurbished condition from Dyson’s official eBay storefront. Originally $500, and on sale for $300 in new condition directly from Dyson (though out of stock), this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If you’re tired of having to lug the vacuum out of a closet, find a plug, and move the cable around during your cleaning routines, it’s time to change that. Dyson’s V8 Animal offers up to 40-minutes of runtime on a single charge. Plus, with a cord-free design, you’ll be more apt to clean up messes as they happen, instead of waiting until the house is a wreck to clean it all. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 6-month Dyson warranty. Not in the market for a new vacuum? Head below to find out what else you can save *20%* on at eBay’s Memorial Day sale now through May 25.



more…



The post eBay’s 20% off Memorial Day sale has Dyson’s V8 vacuum at $200 refurb, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

