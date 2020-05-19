ComiXology’s Memorial Day sale takes up to 72% off DC graphic novels from $6

Global  

Following yesterday’s Marvel What If sale, ComiXology is back and this time kicking off a collection of nearly 1,000 discounted DC comics in honor of Memorial Day. You’ll be able to save up to* 72%*, with prices throughout the sale starting at *$6*. One standout is on Batman: A Death in the Family at *$5.99*. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 65% discount, is the best this year, and a match of the all-time low on a digital copy. This critically-acclaimed graphic novel spans 271-pages and follows the Dark Knight following the loss of his sidekick, Robin. Head below for more of our top picks from the batch of discounted DC Memorial Day comics.

 With Memorial Day around the corner you may be wondering how you can save more money. Well the sales start right now because you can already shop eBay's Memorial Day sale at ebay.com/memorialday and literally score up to 90% off must-have items from top brands like Bose, Apple and KitchenAid.

Smaller Arizona cities brace for Memorial Day crowds, and Phoenicians wasted no time packing up and driving north of the Valley.

Mayor Jack Young again is calling on President Trump to skip the Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry on Memorial Day, saying he thinks the president would be violating the law by coming from..

