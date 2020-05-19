Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Moment is currently offering up to *$20 off* its Variable ND filters for your camera, smartphone, and drone. One of our favorites is the Mavic Air 2 Variable ND, which drops to *$23.99* with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30, this is a 20% discount and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have DJI’s Mavic Air 2, then this is a must-have accessory. You can choose between 2-5 stop or 6-9 stop variable ND, giving you a few different options depending on your shooting conditions. Variable ND filters are great for using when shooting videos or trying to take long-exposure photos, as they’ll help make the entire scene darker to compensate for longer shutter times or brighter environments. Moment is well-rated at Amazon. Shop the entire sale here.



more…



The post Save up to $20 on Moment Variable ND filters for your phone, camera, or drone appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

