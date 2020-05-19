Apple TV Plus nabs Tom Hanks’ new movie from Sony during global pandemic
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Apple is joining other streamers in becoming a foster home for movies that studios are looking to unload in the middle of this global pandemic.
Tom Hanks’ Greyhound will land on Apple TV Plus (there’s no release date yet), but the film was originally reserved for a theatrical release by Sony Pictures. The movie is described by Variety as being “set in the early days of World War II as an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi submarines.”
It’ll mark the first time that Hanks is seeing one of his movies go directly to a streamer instead of a wide theatrical release, according to Deadline (Hanks both wrote and stars...