Coronavirus Vaccine Update: One Million Vaccines By October 2020

Fossbytes Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
In another Coronavirus vaccine update, American Pharmaceutical company-Pfizer-could launch its vaccine by October this year. The company’s Coronavirus vaccine called BNT162, will soon begin the first phase of Clinical Human Trials. The first dose of Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine, BNT162, was given to patients in Germany in March 2020. For now, the company plans to test […]

The post Coronavirus Vaccine Update: One Million Vaccines By October 2020 appeared first on Fossbytes.
