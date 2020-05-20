Register for early access to transfer songs to YouTube Music Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge



Google is letting users register their interest to start transferring their music from Google Play Music to YouTube Music early, 9to5Google reports. The form was initially provided as part of a Google support thread, and comes with a disclaimer that it doesn’t guarantee early access to the transfer tool. The form asks you to provide the email address associated with your Google Play Music account and country of residence.



Google announced the migration process from Google Play Music to YouTube Music last week alongside the news that Play Music is due to shut down later this year. However, the transfer tool is being rolled out gradually: many users visiting YouTube Music’s transfer page are greeted with a message saying the feature isn’t... Photo by Chris Welch / The VergeGoogle is letting users register their interest to start transferring their music from Google Play Music to YouTube Music early, 9to5Google reports. The form was initially provided as part of a Google support thread, and comes with a disclaimer that it doesn’t guarantee early access to the transfer tool. The form asks you to provide the email address associated with your Google Play Music account and country of residence.Google announced the migration process from Google Play Music to YouTube Music last week alongside the news that Play Music is due to shut down later this year. However, the transfer tool is being rolled out gradually: many users visiting YouTube Music’s transfer page are greeted with a message saying the feature isn’t... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 2 weeks ago Relax to Disney music 00:26 Disney is making it easier to listen to music during your sleep. You can now relax to Disney's theme songs from Aladdin and other hit movies and TV shows. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Music Affects Every Person's Heart Differently, Researchers Find



Researchers discovered what is calming for one person, may be stimulating for another. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:07 Published 4 days ago Movement Music Festival goes virtual with three-day livestream



Movement Music Festival goes virtual with three-day livestream Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:34 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this