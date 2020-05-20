The Midnight is the new synth pop you need in your life, here’s the world premiere of their new video
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () If you follow me on Twitter you may have seen me waxing poetic about The Midnight, an LA-based synthwave band that has been putting out modern nostalgia for the 80’s set since 2012. Yeah yeah, why is this on TechCrunch? Because I love it and I know a good chunk of our audience will too, […]
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The raggedy hairstyles and scruffy beards have been there for all to see on video calls, so barber Conrad Fitz-Gerald decided to... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times