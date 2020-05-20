Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Midnight is the new synth pop you need in your life, here’s the world premiere of their new video

TechCrunch Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The Midnight is the new synth pop you need in your life, here’s the world premiere of their new videoIf you follow me on Twitter you may have seen me waxing poetic about The Midnight, an LA-based synthwave band that has been putting out modern nostalgia for the 80’s set since 2012. Yeah yeah, why is this on TechCrunch? Because I love it and I know a good chunk of our audience will too, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bored Brits create bouldering courses at home [Video]

Bored Brits create bouldering courses at home

Bored Brits have literally been climbing the walls during coronavirus lockdown by taking part in a new viral craze of turning their homes into BOULDERING courses. Keen climbers, who have been left..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
Dwayne Johnson's photographer friend documents star's personal life in new book [Video]

Dwayne Johnson's photographer friend documents star's personal life in new book

Dwayne Johnson's photographer friend Hiram Garcia is set to release a book of photos documenting the star's personal life.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Future Buckles Up + Brings Out The Big Cars In New Hard To Choose One Music Video

Watch: Future Buckles Up + Brings Out The Big Cars In New Hard To Choose One Music VideoAtlanta rapper Future isn’t slowing down. Fresh off dropping a new High Off Life album, Future Hendrix has now come through with his “Hard To Choose One”...
SOHH Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

New Zealand barber snips away at midnight as nation reopens

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The raggedy hairstyles and scruffy beards have been there for all to see on video calls, so barber Conrad Fitz-Gerald decided to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this