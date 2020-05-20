The CEO of $74 billion cloud giant ServiceNow explains its 'hybrid' approach to reopening its offices: 'There's nobody that must come in to the office' (NOW)
|
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
· *ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott said the tech giant is embracing a "hybrid" approach to reopening its offices by giving its 11,000 employees a lot of flexibility. This includes the option of continuing to work remotely.*
· *"There's nobody that must come in," McDermott told Business Insider. "It's going to be a hybrid...