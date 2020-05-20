Twitter is testing a way to let you limit replies to your tweets
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Twitter is testing a way to let you limit how many people can reply to your tweets. If you’re part of the test, when you compose a tweet, you’ll be able to select if you’ll allow replies from everyone, people you follow, or only people you @ mention. Twitter said in January that this feature would be coming to the platform sometime this year.
Here’s a video from Twitter showing how the feature works:
Testing, testing...
A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT
— Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020
If you limit replies on a tweet, everyone who can see your tweets will still be able to see that tweet, and they’ll be able...
