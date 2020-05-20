Conversa pitches its modified chat-based tool to monitor employee health in the wake of COVID-19
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Conversa Health, the automated chat technology for healthcare updates, is pitching a modified version of its service specifically to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. The company’s personalized automated chat asks about employees’ potential exposure to the novel coronavirus and then asks about potential symptoms. Once employees complete the survey they are either cleared to go […]
In the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across the US are preparing to re-open. According to Business Insider, many are looking for high-tech tools to monitor the health of..