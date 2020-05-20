Global  

Conversa pitches its modified chat-based tool to monitor employee health in the wake of COVID-19

TechCrunch Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Conversa Health, the automated chat technology for healthcare updates, is pitching a modified version of its service specifically to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. The company’s personalized automated chat asks about employees’ potential exposure to the novel coronavirus and then asks about potential symptoms. Once employees complete the survey they are either cleared to go […]
