You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bored Brits create bouldering courses at home



Bored Brits have literally been climbing the walls during coronavirus lockdown by taking part in a new viral craze of turning their homes into BOULDERING courses. Keen climbers, who have been left.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 2 weeks ago Marriott says data breach affects 5.2 million guests, does not believe credit card info was accessed



Marriott says guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:27 Published on April 1, 2020

Tweets about this