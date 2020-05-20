Global  

Apple-Google contact tracing tech launches, with 23 countries seeking access

Reuters Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Authorities in 23 countries across five continents have sought access to contact tracing technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, the companies announced on Wednesday as they released the initial version of their system.
0
