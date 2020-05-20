The Simpsons in original aspect ratio coming to Disney Plus on May 28th Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Disney announced today that episodes from the first 19 seasons (and parts of the 20th season) of The Simpsons would be available to stream on Disney Plus in their original 4:3 ratio starting May 28th, fixing one of the biggest criticisms of the streaming service following its launch last November. Disney initially announced last month that it was aiming to have the correct aspect ratio available by the end of May, but they did not specify what day in May.



The Simpsons aired in a 4:3 aspect ratio until the end of 2009, when the aspect ratio was changed to 16:9. The Simpsons had a similar issue with aspect ratios when FXX started airing the show in 2014. Much like with the cropped versions on Disney Plus, the widescreen aspect ratio for... Disney announced today that episodes from the first 19 seasons (and parts of the 20th season) of The Simpsons would be available to stream on Disney Plus in their original 4:3 ratio starting May 28th, fixing one of the biggest criticisms of the streaming service following its launch last November. Disney initially announced last month that it was aiming to have the correct aspect ratio available by the end of May, but they did not specify what day in May.The Simpsons aired in a 4:3 aspect ratio until the end of 2009, when the aspect ratio was changed to 16:9. The Simpsons had a similar issue with aspect ratios when FXX started airing the show in 2014. Much like with the cropped versions on Disney Plus, the widescreen aspect ratio for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Hamilton' to stream on Disney+ in July



You may want to consider staying home for the 4th of July, because "Hamilton" will be coming to Disney+ on July 3. The released version will include the original cast of the hit Broadway show. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 1 week ago Top 10 Disney Channel Villains (Live-Action)



These live-action Disney Channel villains made being bad look so good. For this list, we’ll be looking at the best and most entertaining antagonists from the Disney Channel’s live-action original.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:43 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this