The ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021

The long rumored “Snyder Cut” of director Zack Snyder’s Justice League is very much real, and it’ll be streaming on HBO Max as an exclusive in 2021.



“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder in a statement announcing the news.



It's not clear yet what form the Snyder's version of the movie will take — apparently the director and Deborah Snyder (who produced Justice League and is also married to Zack) are still determining whether the director's cut will be released as a nearly four-hour film or divided up into a six-part series, a...


