The ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021

The Verge Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021The long rumored “Snyder Cut” of director Zack Snyder’s Justice League is very much real, and it’ll be streaming on HBO Max as an exclusive in 2021.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder in a statement announcing the news.

It's not clear yet what form the Snyder's version of the movie will take — apparently the director and Deborah Snyder (who produced Justice League and is also married to Zack) are still determining whether the director's cut will be released as a nearly four-hour film or divided up into a six-part series, a...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Zack Snyder's Cut Of 'Justice League' Coming To HBO MAX

Zack Snyder's Cut Of 'Justice League' Coming To HBO MAX 00:39

 On Wednesday Director Zack Snyder announced his cut of "Justice League" is coming to HBO Max, in 2021. HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, which owns the rights to "Justice League" and it's characters. According to Business Insider, fans have called for the release of the "Snyder Cut" for more than two...

The Snyder Cut of Justice League exists and it will release on HBO Max

The Snyder Cut of Justice League exists and it will release on HBO MaxIt’s happened. Dedicated DC film fans have finally seen their patience rewarded as Warner will #ReleasetheSnyderCut on its nascent HBO Max streaming service...
The Next Web

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is actually coming to HBO Max in 2021

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is actually coming to HBO Max in 2021
Polygon


