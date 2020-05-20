Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stacktrace Podcast 084: “We traversed the whole responder chain”

9to5Mac Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
This week, John and Rambo go on a deep dive into the responder chain and how UI events are propagated on Apple’s platforms. Also, SwiftUI vs Catalyst, Apple’s mysterious new QR codes for AR, and a visit to the Sundell R&D division.

*Sponsored by Bitrise**:* iOS Continuous Integration and Delivery for building better applications, faster. Sign up for free and learn more here. 

*Sponsored by Clubhouse**:* the collaborative home for modern software teams.http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/apazIGYTWg_StacktraceEp84.mp3

*Download MP3*

more…

The post Stacktrace Podcast 084: “We traversed the whole responder chain” appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cynamiter

Sven RT @9to5mac: Stacktrace Podcast 084: “We traversed the whole responder chain” https://t.co/VE83A9ccpx by @_inside and @johnsundell Sponso… 20 minutes ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek Stacktrace Podcast 084: “We traversed the whole responder chain” https://t.co/MslrEReyUo 20 minutes ago

AndyRSS

あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: Stacktrace Podcast 084: “We traversed the whole responder chain”; https://t.co/JKjCPdOIOz https://t.co/biI2Jwrpnq 26 minutes ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com Stacktrace Podcast 084: “We traversed the whole responder chain” https://t.co/VE83A9ccpx by @_inside and… https://t.co/Bu2nCqVY54 40 minutes ago

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions Stacktrace Podcast 084: “We traversed the whole responder chain” https://t.co/SuP4Mswcg2 https://t.co/HKo41AsESF 45 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  Stacktrace Podcast 084: “We traversed the whole responder chain” https://t.co/k2rAsuw4iI https://t.co/mfHiok27Ko 47 minutes ago