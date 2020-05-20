Stacktrace Podcast 084: “We traversed the whole responder chain”
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
This week, John and Rambo go on a deep dive into the responder chain and how UI events are propagated on Apple’s platforms. Also, SwiftUI vs Catalyst, Apple’s mysterious new QR codes for AR, and a visit to the Sundell R&D division.
*Sponsored by Bitrise**:* iOS Continuous Integration and Delivery for building better applications, faster. Sign up for free and learn more here.
*Sponsored by Clubhouse**:* the collaborative home for modern software teams.http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/apazIGYTWg_StacktraceEp84.mp3
