Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today’s best Android game/app deals + freebies: Titan Quest, Z.O.N.A, and more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
It’s time dive into Wednesday’s best Android app deals. For those unfamiliar, this is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on Android software every afternoon. Paying full price for items that constantly go on sale and finding deals can be annoying and tedious at best, so just let us do the work for you. Today’s highlights include Titan Quest, Wanderer of Lifetimes, Mystery of Fortune 2, RAM & Game Booster, Draw Rider Plus, Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk, and more. Head below the fold for today’s complete collection of the best Android app deals. more…

The post Today’s best Android game/app deals + freebies: Titan Quest, Z.O.N.A, and more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Aarogya Setu app identified more than 3000 COVID-19 hotspots: NITI Aayog [Video]

Aarogya Setu app identified more than 3000 COVID-19 hotspots: NITI Aayog

In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Kant..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published
YouTube Automatically Deletes Anti-China Comments [Video]

YouTube Automatically Deletes Anti-China Comments

CALIFORNIA — On Wednesday the 13th of May, Jennifer Zeng, a human rights activist posted a video of someone commenting, 'communist bandit' in the comments section on YouTube, and within 15 seconds,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 06:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this