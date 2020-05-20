Global  

Global Accessibility Awareness Day is May 21, and Apple has created a timely new Today at Apple at Home session filmed entirely in American Sign Language. The new creative session coincides with the third anniversary of Today at Apple’s rollout to every Apple Store around the world.

Today at Apple turns 3 with new at home session created in American Sign Language
New 'Today at Home' session guides users through Clips entirely in ASL

Apple has added a new Today at Apple video session filmed in American Sign Language just ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day.
Hulu is bringing back a simpler, more familiar home screen

GIF: Hulu Hulu’s grand experiment to reinvent the user experience of a streaming app is coming to an end. Today, starting on Apple TV and Roku, the company...
