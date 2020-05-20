Today at Apple turns 3 with new at home session created in American Sign Language

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Global Accessibility Awareness Day is May 21, and Apple has created a timely new Today at Apple at Home session filmed entirely in American Sign Language. The new creative session coincides with the third anniversary of Today at Apple’s rollout to every Apple Store around the world.



