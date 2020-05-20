Global  

Energy drink company G Fuel ended its sponsorship of internet drama reporter Keemstar after claims that he influenced another YouTuber who died by suicide

Business Insider Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Energy drink company G Fuel ended its sponsorship of internet drama reporter Keemstar after claims that he influenced another YouTuber who died by suicide· After an explosive "Content Nuke" video by Ethan Klein about Daniel "Keemstar" Keem criticizing the YouTube drama reporter's conduct, Keem announced his longtime sponsorship with energy drink company G Fuel ended.
· Keem said he "walked away" from the gaming and esports energy drink brand after an outpouring of hate...
