Energy drink company G Fuel ended its sponsorship of internet drama reporter Keemstar after claims that he influenced another YouTuber who died by suicide

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

· After an explosive "Content Nuke" video by Ethan Klein about Daniel "Keemstar" Keem criticizing the YouTube drama reporter's conduct, Keem announced his longtime sponsorship with energy drink company G Fuel ended.

· Keem said he "walked away" from the gaming and esports energy drink brand after an outpouring of hate... · After an explosive "Content Nuke" video by Ethan Klein about Daniel "Keemstar" Keem criticizing the YouTube drama reporter's conduct, Keem announced his longtime sponsorship with energy drink company G Fuel ended.· Keem said he "walked away" from the gaming and esports energy drink brand after an outpouring of hate 👓 View full article

