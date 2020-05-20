Energy drink company G Fuel ended its sponsorship of internet drama reporter Keemstar after claims that he influenced another YouTuber who died by suicide
· After an explosive "Content Nuke" video by Ethan Klein about Daniel "Keemstar" Keem criticizing the YouTube drama reporter's conduct, Keem announced his longtime sponsorship with energy drink company G Fuel ended.
· Keem said he "walked away" from the gaming and esports energy drink brand after an outpouring of hate...