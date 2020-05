HCI Group Bremen Interesting link! https://t.co/VJxzI5jRlN We just read the article on "'The Simpsons' aspect ratio problem will get… https://t.co/qSL7FM2zOz 6 hours ago UpMyTech.com ‘The Simpsons’ aspect ratio problem will get fixed (again) on May 28th https://t.co/7bT5D8J4Kv 6 hours ago Zero RT @engadget: 'The Simpsons' aspect ratio problem will get fixed (again) on May 28th https://t.co/J1a3v8ygkV https://t.co/fhACvSZaQs 6 hours ago Foreaders The Simpsons' aspect ratio problem will get fixed (again) on May 28th https://t.co/cdUdjbGG68 #tech #technology… https://t.co/6PPCsTrlYK 7 hours ago Vivek Chhetri 'The Simpsons' aspect ratio problem will get fixed (again) on May 28th https://t.co/H52hOiguHF https://t.co/455vCW1Njm 10 hours ago kennedy 'The Simpsons' aspect ratio problem will get fixed (again) on May 28th https://t.co/YEpZB7ShcK 11 hours ago Juan el Santo 'The Simpsons' aspect ratio problem will get fixed (again) on May 28th https://t.co/IURmzWvgp8 https://t.co/ISGIvtbTe6 11 hours ago Metabloks 'The Simpsons' aspect ratio problem will get fixed (again) on May 28th https://t.co/Ex9Xn8fK0p #metabloks 12 hours ago